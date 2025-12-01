Apple challenges India's global turnover penalty law in antitrust case

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apple is seeking to block antitrust proceedings in India by challenging a law that allows penalties to be calculated on global turnover, the country's competition regulator said, escalating tensions between New Delhi and the U.S. tech giant.

The iPhone maker last month challenged India's antitrust penalty law which allows the regulator to use global turnover when calculating the penalties, calling the legislation one that could lead to disproportionate fines for cases where the breach occurred only in India.

Apple argued it risks facing a fine of up to $38 billion after it was found to have breached laws in a case where Tinder-owner Match and Indian startups succeeded in convincing the watchdog the tech firm's in-app fee hurts smaller players, and is anti-competitive.