Home / Industry / News / Competition Commission to conduct market study on cement sector in India

Competition Commission to conduct market study on cement sector in India

CCI will carry out the study with the assistance of an external agency to ensure a comprehensive and objective analysis of the cement market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This will help CCI to make informed decisions and recommendations based on the study's findings | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

To ensure fair competition and consumer benefits in the cement industry, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to conduct a pan-India market study on the cement sector.

According to CCI, given the criticality of cement for many vital sectors, well-functioning and competitive cement market is of utmost importance.

The fair trade regulator on Friday said that it has decided to conduct a pan-India market study on the cement sector.

"Cement is a critical input in crucial sectors of the economy such as housing and infrastructure.

"These sectors have well-known forward and backward linkages with a range of other industries, thereby having the potential to influence the overall growth trajectory of the economy," according to an official release.

The market study aims to investigate the structural features of the cement market, as well as potential collusion issues, to ensure fair competition and consumer benefits in this critical industry. It will also provide valuable insights into the state of the cement market across different regions of the country.

The study's objectives cover various aspects, from market structure to pricing dynamics, and through these objectives the study aims to ensure a fair and competitive environment in the cement sector.

Further, by engaging with stakeholders and identifying barriers to competition, CCI can determine the necessary enforcement and advocacy measures to benefit both consumers and the industry as a whole.

This study will involve a combination of secondary research and consultations with stakeholders across the country, utilising qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources.

CCI will carry out the study with the assistance of an external agency to ensure a comprehensive and objective analysis of the cement market.

This will help CCI to make informed decisions and recommendations based on the study's findings.

In August 2016, the fair trade regulator had slapped the penalty of over Rs 6,700 crore on 11 cement firms, including ACC, Ambuja, Ramco and JK Cement, as well as industry body Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), for indulging in cartelisation.

Last month, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said big players in the steel and cement industry are indulging in cartelisation to jack-up prices.

"...the steel industry and cement industry... whenever they get the chance, they make the cartel and increase the rate," he had said.

Also Read

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

Competition Commission of India launches market study on cement sector

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Bengal's Purulia

Air purifier sales surge as air quality worsens in national capital

Competition Commission of India launches market study on cement sector

US service sector slowed for second straight month in October: ISM survey

Hopeful of global AI safety rules in 6-8 months: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

Intel to support eight Indian firms in local laptop manufacturing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cement sectorCompetition Commission of India

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story