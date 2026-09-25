Creche course: Training gaps, low wages pose hurdles for childcare industry

Mehta is part of several social media groups where new, working parents discuss tips and concerns. “The search for safe and reliable daycare often becomes a discussion point there,” she adds. Even though her husband works in an IT firm that provides a creche, they keep going back and forth on their options.

The Mehtas and many other new parents are worried for a reason. Last month, Naveen Choudhary, a lawyer based in New Delhi, went to retrieve the CCTV footage from a privately run daycare centre in Maujpur after both the eardrums of his three-year-old son were found swollen and on the verge of rupturing. The daycare made him wait for two days and charged Rs 1,500 for the footage, which showed brutal violence being inflicted upon the child by the staff.