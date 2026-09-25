Trai launches platform to rate properties on digital connectivity

Indian telecom regulator Trai on Friday launched the Digital Connectivity Rating platform, which will enable consumers, property developers and holders to view the ratings of properties. The regulator also launched an app for testing digital connectivity inside buildings, which has become crucial since about 70-80 per cent of mobile data consumption takes place indoors.

"The launch of digital connectivity rating platform marks an important step towards making digital connectivity within properties more measurable, transparent, and accessible. It will support better planning, improve coordination among stakeholders, and provide consumers with credible information about the connectivity infrastructure and performance of the properties," chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said in a briefing on Friday.

The platform makes the quality of connectivity within homes, offices, institutions, and public spaces an important part of the digital connectivity experience. The digital connectivity rating platform has digitised the complete process and, to provide visibility to consumers, along with a dedicated mobile application for testing digital connectivity, the platform provides an integrated digital interface for the complete rating process. The platform will work as a combination of the portal and the app, available for property managers and customers. The property managers can onboard, register properties, submit rating applications, upload prescribed documents, select a registered digital connectivity rating agency, and track the status of their applications. The digital connectivity rating agencies (DCRAs) can apply for registration, access assigned properties, conduct assessments, record their observations and test results, and upload supporting documents on the platform. The field assessment will be conducted through the dedicated DCRA mobile application. The authorised DCRAs will be enabled to use the app to undertake in-building digital connectivity measurements in accordance with the prescribed testing methodology.

For customers, the platform offers a public rating search page, where consumers can search for a property by name or location, so that they can make an informed choice based on the digital connectivity of a building. "This will help in buying and leasing decisions," the regulator said. The digital connectivity test details received through the mobile app will be synchronised with the platform. The platform supports the rating of both constructed as well as under-construction properties. For under-construction properties, the framework provides for a staged certification process covering the design and planning phase for the digital connectivity infrastructure, verification of its installation, and the final grading or rating certificate after completion of the testing, etc.