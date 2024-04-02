Home / Industry / News / DGCA asks Vistara to provide information about flight cancellations, delays

DGCA asks Vistara to provide information about flight cancellations, delays

Airline asked to comply with regulations on assisting passengers affected due to cancellations or delays

"Additionally, DGCA officials are monitoring the situation to ensure compliance of the above mentioned CAR and minimize passenger inconvenience," it said.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday asked Vistara to give it information about the number of flights that are delayed and cancelled amid a pilot shortage at the airline.

The airline canceled about 50 flights on Monday and is set to put off around 52 on Tuesday largely due to pilots calling in sick to protest a new salary structure that is a part of Vistara's merger with Air India, according to sources. Vistara typically operates some 350 flights.

The regulator said: "In view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara due to various reasons including crew unavailability, DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed."

DGCA said it has asked the airline to ensure that its specific regulations (CAR) -- which deal with facilities that must be provided to passengers that have been affected due to denied boarding, cancellations or delays in flights -- must be complied with. The affected passengers must be provided advance information, an option of refund, compensation if applicable, it added.

"Additionally, DGCA officials are monitoring the situation to ensure compliance of the above mentioned CAR and minimize passenger inconvenience," it said. 

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

