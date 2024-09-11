DGCA details certification requirements for vertical take-off, landing

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday released an advisory circular outlining the baseline airworthiness criteria for the type certification of Vertical Take-Off and Landing capable aircraft (VCA). The VCA at present is powered by electrical system. This significant step aims to streamline the certification process and ensure the safety and reliability of emerging electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technologies in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The advisory provides comprehensive safety requirements on the design, construction, structural strength, flight performance, equipment, power plant installation, flight crew interface and other information required for type certification of eVTOL aircraft.

This circular has been issued after extensive interaction with all concerned stakeholders.

DGCA's initiative aligns with global efforts to standardize eVTOL certification and encourages innovative efforts by the Indian industry in developing/manufacturing eVTOL and its components.

eVTOL / AAM sector is fast evolving, further iterations in the proposed requirements are anticipated.

This step is a stepping stone towards the broader implementation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in India. Last week, DGCA had issued advisory circular on vertiports to be used by eVTOLs.