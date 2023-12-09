Home / Industry / News / DGCA plans to come out with framework on gender issues early next year

DGCA plans to come out with framework on gender issues early next year

The President of Women in Aviation India stressed on the need to support education and training for girls aspiring to enter the industry amid India's ascent as a major global aviation market

DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said the issue of gender has been debated at the regulator informally.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to come out with a framework early next year on what could be done to address gender issues, a top official said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event here, DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said the issue of gender has been debated at the regulator informally.

"Systemically, when we as a regulator when we look within it... we thought we will show the mirror to ourselves as an organisation... early next year... we will come out with a framework for DGCA in terms of what we would do for gender, beyond paper and beyond official circulars," he said.

Specific details about the proposed framework could not be immediately ascertained.

Dutt also mentioned DGCA's larger role in influencing positive change within the private sector and sought suggestions from stakeholders.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said the tremendous growth story in Indian aviation is synonymous with the vision, inspiration, and strength embodied by women in this field. Women are incredible force multipliers, shaping the ever-expanding horizons of our aviation landscape.

Radha Bhatia, President of Women in Aviation India, stressed on the need to support education and training for girls aspiring to enter the industry amid India's ascent as a major global aviation market, according to a release.

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

