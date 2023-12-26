Home / Industry / News / DPIIT working with 24 sub-sectors to promote manufacturing, cut imports

DPIIT working with 24 sub-sectors to promote manufacturing, cut imports

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said that since its launch, 'Make in India' has made "significant" achievements and is now focusing on 27 sectors under 'Make in India 2.0'

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is working with 24 sub-sectors, including furniture, aluminium, agrochemicals and textiles, to promote domestic manufacturing, boost exports and reduce imports, according to an official statement.

While the DPIIT is coordinating action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, the Department of Commerce is coordinating for 12 service sectors.

"Now, DPIIT is working closely with 24 sub-sectors which have been chosen keeping in mind the Indian industries strengths and competitive edge, need for import substitution, potential for export and increased employability," the ministry said.

It added that these sub-sectors are -- furniture, air-conditioners, leather and footwear, ready to eat, fisheries, agri produce, auto components, aluminium, electronics, agrochemicals, steel, textiles, EV components and integrated circuits, ethanol, ceramics, set top boxes, robotics, televisions, close circuit cameras, toys, drones, medical devices, sporting goods, gym equipment.

"Efforts are on to boost the growth of the sub-sectors in a holistic and coordinated manner," it said.

It also said that investment outreach is being done through ministries, state governments and Indian missions abroad; investment identification of potential investors, handholding and investment facilitation is done through Invest India.

Topics :DPIITmanufacturing importExporttrade

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

