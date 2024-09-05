E-commerce, quick commerce, 3PL: All hands on deck this festival season

Of this, Meesho’s sellers have hired 500,000 seasonal workers, while its 3PL partners have helped generate around 350,000 seasonal jobs. The roles include first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns. The company had, earlier this year, launched its own logistics service, Valmo, but also relies on 3PL providers such as Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees to fulfil deliveries. Likewise, Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced the launch of 11 new fulfilment centres (FCs) across nine cities, ahead of its upcoming flagship The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale event this year. With this, the company now has 83 such centres across the country.

Flipkart’s supply chain expansion will create over 100,000 job opportunities across India, with the roles encompassing various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners, and delivery drivers, the company said. E-commerce firms, across the board, are attempting to improve their shipment delivery capacities to facilitate quicker deliveries. Both Flipkart and Meesho are providing skilling and training programmes for their new workers to ensure reliable delivery services. Moreover, their sellers have also undertaken additional preparations, such as introducing new products and venturing into new categories, curating festive collections, and conducting inventory checks to fulfil increased customer demands.

According to human resource platform Teamlease, the e-commerce industry is poised for a 35 per cent surge in sales during this year’s festival season, and the sector will employ as many as 1 million gig workers and 250,000 contractual staff. Bolstering the last mile In parallel, prominent 3PL players are also bolstering their infrastructure and warehousing capabilities to carry out faster and more efficient deliveries. According to Abhishek Bansal, CEO and co-founder of logistics provider Shadowfax, the company is scaling its logistics capacity “like never before” to meet the festival season demand. “We are particularly excited to nearly double our capacity across several value-added services, such as Reverse Quality Check-Based Pickups, Hand-to-Hand Doorstep Exchange, and Open Box Delivery—many of which we've developed in partnership with Meesho over the past year,” he said.

Delivery partners and logistics unicorns like Shiprocket, Ecom Express, and Xpressbees are also bolstering their infrastructure to cater to fast deliveries, Business Standard had reported earlier. For instance, to ensure faster deliveries, Shiprocket has launched Shiprocket Quick in key cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala, Hyderabad, and Pune. Logistics unicorn Ecom Express introduced same-day and next-day delivery services in 10 major Indian metros in February this year. And listed 3PL major Delhivery announced a new service whereby the company plans to provide a network of shared dark stores to e-commerce companies for rapid same-day deliveries. Meanwhile, quick commerce players like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and even Flipkart are rapidly expanding their dark store networks, as competition is intensifying in the sector. These firms are expanding into new cities and diversifying their offerings beyond groceries, including electronics, beauty, home decor, wellness, and other general merchandise.

Non-metro growth Regardless, the festival season demand is no longer a metropolitan phenomenon. Tier 2 and 3 cities are now emerging as the real engines of growth, say industry watchers. In major metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata, there is an 18-20 per cent increase in hiring compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the demand is higher in Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, and Vizag, among others, where demand has increased 22-25 per cent from last year, as per Indeed data. This is evident in Meesho’s new hires, over 60 per cent of which have come from Tier 3 and Tier 4 regions.