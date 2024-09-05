Led by smaller cities, seasonal hiring to jump 20% this festive season

India is likely to witness a 20 per cent jump in hiring for seasonal jobs during the upcoming festive season compared to last year, according to findings by hiring platform Indeed on Thursday.

Seasonal jobs are short-term positions that arise during certain months of the year. They may be part-time or full-time and typically last six months or less.

The findings highlighted that hiring in metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata is expected to increase by 18-20 per cent. However, in smaller Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Kochi, Vizag, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, there may be a higher demand for these jobs, in the range of 22-25 per cent.

Indeed suggested that this could be due to rising consumer spending in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, driven by improving economic conditions and growing disposable incomes.

"Additionally, the increased internet penetration and digital adoption in these regions have enabled e-commerce, retail, and logistics companies to drive better customer experiences, creating more demand for a flexible workforce to handle seasonal spikes in activity," the report said.

This is also evident from the increasing focus of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms on smaller cities ahead of the festive season. In India, the festive season begins with Onam and ends with Diwali, including Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra.

Zepto has announced that it will launch dark stores in smaller cities like Ahmedabad and Kanpur. Zomato's Blinkit has also expanded into Tier-2 cities like Kochi, Haridwar, and Vijayawada. Swiggy Instamart is also working on improving its efficiency.

Moreover, according to a report by hiring and recruitment services platform TeamLease, e-commerce firms expect a 35 per cent rise in their sales this festive season.

The findings from Indeed also revealed that the highest increase in job postings this year has been in e-commerce, with 35 per cent more jobs offered compared to 2023.

This is followed by a 15 per cent rise in logistics and 14 per cent in retail. In quick commerce, job postings have increased by 11 per cent this year.

In terms of job titles, the highest increase was seen in postings for delivery executives, with a 30 per cent rise. This was followed by a 25 per cent rise for warehouse workers and a 20 per cent rise for logistics coordinators.

"The festive season is a crucial period for businesses across India, and we're seeing a significant uptick in hiring for seasonal roles as companies prepare to meet heightened consumer demand," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed India.

"The industries that are growing—e-commerce, logistics, quick commerce—are doing so because they’re aligned with the needs and behaviours of today’s consumers. This is where the future of India’s job market could be heading," Kumar added.