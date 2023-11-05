Egg freezing industry likely to touch Rs 25,000 crore mark in 10 years

As egg freezing, the procedure that allows women to preserve their fertility for later in life is becoming increasingly popular in India, the industry expects that it could touch one million cycles annually in the next five to ten years with revenue in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000 crore.

According to industry experts, the egg-freezing market in India is still in its early stages but is poised for growth in the coming years. It is estimated that the current market size is only two to five per cent of its potential market tapped, and that it could reach one million cycles annually within the next five to ten years, which could approximately generate Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 crore in revenue, becoming a routine choice for women who are postponing pregnancy. The cost of egg freezing in India typically ranges from Rs 1.5 to 2.5 lakh rupees, with some variation based on regional factors and individual requirements, as Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director at Nova IVF Fertility, states, "Prices can vary between Rs 1.20 lakh and 2 lakh depending on the region and varying needs of women."



The demand for egg freezing is increasing year on year, with more and more women choosing to freeze their eggs for a variety of reasons, including career, education, and personal choice, the industry says. Speaking on the surge in demand, Gutgutia further stated, "Post-COVID, we've witnessed a substantial increase, with five to six women now seeking consultations every month, whereas it was virtually non-existent before."

The industry expects that soon the industry may touch one million egg freezing cycles per year.

Doron Mamet from the Infinite Fertility Wellness Center noted, "While there's a budding interest in egg freezing, there remains a need for greater awareness. Given that approximately ten per cent of Indian females (in the relevant age group) could potentially be candidates for egg freezing, the country might witness as many as one million egg freezing cycles per year." Experts reveal that the majority of women choosing egg freezing in India are in their late 20s and 30s, but there's a rising trend among younger women. However, there is also a growing trend of younger women, including college students and working women, who are also considering this option.



Muskaan Chhabra, a consultant at Birla Fertility & IVF in Lajpat Nagar, mentioned, "We receive inquiries from women across various age groups, including college students, single working women, and couples who wish to delay immediate pregnancy. With this, we have also observed a substantial month-to-month increase in the demand for egg freezing services in regions such as Rewari, Kolkotka, and Lajpat Nagar with 31 consultations in the Kolkata clinic and 55 consultations in the Rewari clinic in September alone.”

One of the driving factors behind this surge in demand is the shifting demographics in India, where more women are delaying marriage and childbirth until later in life, and egg freezing allows them to preserve their fertility until they are ready to start a family.