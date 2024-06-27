Meity planning reboot of NPE; aims to revitalise electronics manufacturing

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is learnt to be planning an overhaul of the ambitious National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) to revitalise electronics manufacturing in the country and boost exports.

The policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet five years ago, aims to achieve a turnover of $400 billion for the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector by 2025.



To frame the finer contours of the new electronics policy, Meity has set up a working group “for the promotion of domestic manufacturing in the sub-sectors of electronics and development of domestic capital industry”, according to sources.

