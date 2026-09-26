Emerging tech can boost MSME productivity, efficiency: MSME Joint Secy

Adoption of emerging technologies offers significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and develop new capabilities, MSME Joint Secretary Mercy Epao said on Saturday.

Epao made the comments at the Delhi MSME Conclave organised by the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

Set up in 1944, ICMAI is the largest cost and management accounting body in the world, with more than 6 lakh students and 1 lakh qualified professionals all over the globe.

"The adoption of emerging technologies offers significant opportunities for MSMEs to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and develop new capabilities. For smaller enterprises in particular, affordable and accessible technology solutions can play an important role in supporting their transition towards more human-centric, sustainable and resilient production systems," Epao said.

"So these are some of the features that we're adding to the MSME Development Act, 2026, which was passed by Parliament last month. In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, we are also trying to create competency for our MSMEs. Now, the SDG 2030 goals are near. The ICMAI is reaching out to the MSMEs with knowledge and professional handholding support," she added. The conclave with the theme 'Vocal for Local' brought together guests, panellists and speakers from the government, industry, public sector organisations, finance, taxation and professional spaces. Manish Kandpal, Chairman, NIRC, said the conclave is not merely a standalone event but an important link in the continuing efforts to empower MSMEs across the country.