Escape to Rajasthan: Tourists flock to desert state as Delhi chokes

Rajasthan is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals, with Delhi residents flocking to the desert state to escape the capital’s worsening air pollution.

Last year, 180 million tourists visited Rajasthan between January and December. This year, experts estimate that the figure may surpass 200 million. Data from the state tourism department reveals that from January to September, over 156 million domestic and 13,650 international tourists explored the state.

“We expect the total tourist arrival figure till December to easily exceed 200 million,” said Karan Singh, professional in state’s inbound tourism.

Delhi residents are seeking refuge in Rajasthan, popular for its palaces, forts, and cuisine, boosting the state's hotel and resort occupancy. Hoteliers said while some people are flocking to the state for brief stays of two to seven days, some are working remotely.

“This has further increased opportunities in the tourism industry. Hotel occupancy has reached 70-80 per cent during weekdays, and sometimes even higher,” said Sanjay Kaushik, tourism expert and travel agency owner.

If the pollution situation persists and restrictions are imposed, conferences and weddings scheduled in Delhi this season may even shift to the state. Rajasthan's tourism industry is fully prepared to cash in on this opportunity, Kaushik said.

Hussain Khan, president of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said: “Some visitors stay for extended periods, while others come on weekends. In the past two weekends, nearly all tourist cities in Rajasthan were overcrowded. Jaipur alone saw 30,000 to 40,000 tourists.”