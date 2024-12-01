Post-festive slump: UPI volume down 7%, value drops 8% in November

After reaching an all-time high in October, driven by festive sales, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions witnessed a 7 per cent decline in volume to 15.48 billion and an 8 per cent fall in value to Rs 21.55 trillion in November, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In October, UPI recorded 16.58 billion transactions worth Rs 23.5 trillion—the highest since the digital payment system became operational in April 2016. In September, the volume stood at 15.04 billion, with a transaction value of Rs 20.64 trillion. The October surge was attributed to increased person-to-merchant transactions during the festive season, which naturally subsided in November.

Compared to November 2023, this represents a 38 per cent rise in volume and a 24 per cent increase in value. However, the number of daily transactions fell from 535 million in October to 516 million in November, with the daily transaction value declining from Rs 75,801 crore to Rs 71,840 crore.

IMPS transactions see a significant drop

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions also declined in November, with volume dropping 13 per cent to 408 million from 467 million in October. The value of IMPS transactions fell by 11 per cent to Rs 5.58 trillion in November, down from Rs 6.29 trillion in October.

Compared to November 2023, IMPS transactions fell by 14 per cent in volume but increased by 4 per cent in value. Daily transactions dropped from 15 million to 14 million, and the daily transaction value decreased from Rs 20,303 crore to Rs 18,611 crore.

FASTag transactions grow in volume but dip marginally in value

FASTag transactions increased by 4 per cent in volume to 359 million in November, up from 345 million in October. However, the value of these transactions dipped slightly, by nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 6,070 crore from Rs 6,115 crore in October.

In September, FASTag recorded 318 million transactions worth Rs 5,620 crore. Compared to November 2023, this represents a 12 per cent rise in volume and a 14 per cent increase in value. Daily transactions rose from 11.13 million to 12 million during the period under review.

AePS transactions record a sharp decline

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions fell significantly in November, with volume declining 27 per cent to 92 million from 126 million in October. The value of transactions also dropped 27 per cent to Rs 23,844 crore from Rs 32,493 crore in October.

In September, AePS transactions were recorded at 100 million, with a value of Rs 24,143 crore. Compared to November 2023, AePS transactions fell by 16 per cent in volume and 20 per cent in value.

