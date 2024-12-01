Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt scraps registration for some items under chip import monitoring system

Govt scraps registration for some items under chip import monitoring system

Under the system, importers of these items would have to provide advance information in an online system for import and obtain a registration number by paying a specific amount of registration fee

semiconductor
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has removed mandatory registration of certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system.

Under the system, importers of these items would have to provide advance information in an online system for import and obtain a registration number by paying a specific amount of registration fee.

"The requirement of compulsory registration under chip imports monitoring system has been discontinued with immediate effect," according to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

The items included electronic integrated circuits, memories and amplifiers.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lam Research to offer onsite support for Tata Electronics' chip fab in Guj

Japan's top chip distributor Macnica eyes acquisitions in India, China

Nvidia showcases AI model that can modify voices, generate novel sounds

Age of AI is here as it is 'most important' for all times: Nvidia CEO Huang

Premium

Eyeing level playing field to cater to nation's aspirations: Priyank Kharge

Topics :semiconductor industryimportsElectronics

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story