Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise by nearly 4% in November

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales increased by about 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November to approximately 350,000 units, driven by continuing momentum after the festival season, the ongoing wedding season, and strong demand in rural areas.

In November 2023, domestic PV wholesales stood at 335,954 units. In November 2024, domestic PV wholesales for the Indian automobile industry were estimated at about 350,000 units, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5,000 units, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), told Business Standard.

"The industry recorded favourable sales in November due to several factors: the momentum of October continued in November, ongoing rural demand, the wedding season, increased SUV (sport utility vehicle) sales, and good response for limited edition models," Banerjee noted.

"MSIL's rural penetration now stands at 48.7 per cent in November. This marks an increase of about 2.2 per cent compared to the same month last year. SUV sales continue to increase for MSIL. In November, SUVs’ contribution to our total sales rose to 29 per cent. At the beginning of the financial year, it was 25.2 per cent," Banerjee added.

He stated that the automobile industry's annual sales growth for calendar year 2024 is expected to remain at about 4.2 per cent, with a margin of plus or minus 0.1 per cent. In 2023, domestic PV wholesales stood at 4.108 million units.

Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) domestic PV wholesales in November stood at 48,246 units, marking a drop of 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, HMIL, said that the company’s push towards "fortifying SUV supremacy" continued in November, with SUVs contributing 68.8 per cent of its total domestic wholesales.

Tata Motors’ domestic PV wholesales in November stood at 47,117 units, an increase of 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The domestic PV wholesales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in November stood at 24,446 units, a significant jump of 44.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sabari Manohar, vice president (sales, service, used car business), TKM, said that domestic sales to date in 2024 have "exceeded" the company’s expectations.

“Our diverse portfolio, spanning from hatchbacks to SUVs, continues to offer tailored mobility solutions that resonate with varying lifestyles. Moreover, exclusive year-end benefits of over Rs 1 lakh on select models, including the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota Glanza, and Rumion (excluding CNG variants), available until December 31, 2024, have played a key role in driving robust sales momentum. This has been instrumental in providing customers with exceptional value and contributing to Toyota’s continued success in meeting market demand," he added.