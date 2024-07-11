European carbon removal specialists to support new projects in India

A team of European carbon removal specialists launched an initiative on Tuesday to help Indian businesses develop projects that suck carbon dioxide out the atmosphere and mitigate global warming.
The Amsterdam-based group, called remove, has helped businesses to raise more than 220 million euros ($238 million) to support carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects throughout Europe, and will now accept applications from Indian start-ups.
CDR projects are more expensive than conventional CO2 reduction, and their viability will depend on carbon markets.
Demand for CDR credits is currently limited to a few dozen mainly philanthropic buyers on the voluntary market, including the U.S. federal government, Microsoft and Google.
"We all know we will need carbon removal down the line - the pot of gold at the end is very big, but right now â€¦ it really is a matter of survival until we finally hit the point where the market finally materialises," said Krueger.
The European Union is currently exploring options to include CDR credits in its emissions trading system.
"We are going to need this to become far more mainstream than it currently is," said Steve Smith, a CDR expert at Oxford University.
"I think that is going to have to involve governments stepping in to create the conditions for it to become mainstream."
