New harbour of hope: Country's first transshipment port sets sail

On Thursday morning, India’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV San Fernando, as part of a trial run.

• Expected year of project completion: 2028

Competing for prime docking rights



• According to the detailed project report, Vizhinjam will compete with Cochin and Tuticorin for its gateway containerized cargo and with international ports like Colombo in Sri Lanka, Salalah in Oman, and Singapore for container transshipment traffic

• During the first phase, the Vizhinjam port will have the capacity to handle 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with subsequent phases adding up to 6.2 million TEUs

• MV San Fernando is coming from the Port of Xiamen in China and has a total capacity of 8,000-9,000 TEUs. It will unload around 2,000 containers and rearrange another 400 containers at Vizhinjam