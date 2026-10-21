EV supply struggles to keep pace with surging demand during festive season

Sai Giridhar, president, Fada, said EV demand was surpassing expectations and dealers “can’t keep up”. He cited a shortage of specialised chips used in batteries and electronics and said some buyers faced waiting periods of up to eight months.

Hyundai Motor India said EVs’ share in PV sales, stuck near 2.5 per cent for a long time, had climbed to about 8 per cent in the past three months.

At Hyundai, demand for the Creta EV has roughly doubled, from 400-500 units a month to about 1,000 in recent months. A fire at a supplier earlier this year cut deliveries, and Hyundai said the waiting period is four-six weeks, stretching to eight on some variants. The company is hoping to clear the backlog before the festival peak. Its dealer inventory, at four to five weeks across its range, is what it considers healthy for the season.