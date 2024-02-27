Extra cautious to ensure fintech's don't function beyond rule: Peak XV

Investors will be extra cautious to ensure that fintech companies do not operate beyond the ambit of a regulatory framework, said Rajan Anandan, managing director, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India).

“As investors, you would have to be extra cautious and make sure that you’re not doing something that is outside regulations. That has always been the case with us. There are things that are not regulated yet, there are regulations where the rules are reasonably clear, and then there are things that are completely regulated,” Anandan said.

He was speaking at the India Digital Summit 2024.

Sections of India’s fintech ecosystem have been facing heat amidst regulatory scrutiny on Paytm Payments Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came down hard on the bank last month.

The regulator had stated that the comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

Meanwhile, he explained that India needs to have a culture of research and development (R&D) with more number of deeptech innovators and founders at startups.

“We just don't have enough research and development. We don't have enough, deeply technical founders who are starting up. As a nation, we don’t have the culture for R&D, and we need to invest a lot more into it,” he added.

With over six weeks into calendar year 2024 (CY24), Anandan said seed funding continues to be ‘very vibrant’ whereas the bar has been set high for series A funding.

“The series A market is back, but the bar is actually very high. But it's back to the scenes even in our portfolio. I think the growth market (series C and beyond) is still going to take some time,” he said.

Funding for Indian technology startups declined 72 per cent in 2023, making it the lowest-funded year in the last five years, Business Standard reported in December last year.

Startups have got $7 billion yet in 2023 compared to $25 billion last year.

Late-stage funding in 2023 has declined by more than 73 per cent to $4.2 billion compared to $15.6 billion in 2022, a Tracxn report said. There were 17 funding rounds of $100 million+ each in 2023, dropping 69 per cent compared to 2022.