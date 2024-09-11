Fada announces appointment of C S Vigneshwar as new president for 2024-26

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Wednesday announced the appointment of C S Vigneshwar as its President for 2024-26 period.

The decision was taken at the 315th Governing Council Meeting, held immediately after the 60th annual general meeting, Fada said in a statement.

Vigneshwar is the Managing Director of Anaamalais Toyota based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and has other dealerships of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) and Ather Energy, it added.

He has been a council member of Fada for the last 12 years.

Besides, Vigneshwar has been a member of the Apex Consultative Committee of VECV for the last 16 years and a part of the Toyota Dealer Council for 11 years and served as the Head of the Toyota India Service Dealer Council for 7 years, the statement said.