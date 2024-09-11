Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's own 4G stack to be rolled out by mid-2025: Scindia at AIMA event

Scindia, Minister of Communications, was delivering a keynote address at the 51st edition of the AIMA National Management Convention

Jyotiraditya Scindia
It is important not only to implement technology, but also to design and develop indigenous technology, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
India's own 4G technology stack will be rolled out by mid-2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Wednesday as he outlined three key targets for the country and the government.

Scindia, Minister of Communications, was delivering a keynote address at the 51st edition of the AIMA National Management Convention here.

"India, for the first time in her existence, has developed her own 4G technology stack that will be rolled out by the middle of next year," he said.

It is important not only to implement technology, but also to design and develop indigenous technology, Scindia further said.

"There are three targets that we have set for ourselves. The first target is to ensure saturation...Every corner of our country must be connected digitally. Every single person must be able to avail of every single opportunity through the digital revolution," he said.

India has raised almost four and a half lakh towers across the country, he said, adding that the government has committed to putting up close to 20,000 more towers, and Rs 44,000 crore towards the initiative.

"By mid FY 25 we will have committed and completed 100 per cent saturation in our country," he said.

The second target is the thrust of Make in India, and the same transformation has to happen in the telecom equipment space, he added.

"The third goal is to ensure that we have a future-ready technology in India, it's important for us to adopt new technology, but it's also important for us to harness our own capabilities of producing new technology," he said.

Scindia also talked about the Post Office Act and the new Telecom Act, and promised a transformative upswing.

"I commit to all of you that a very transparent, forward-looking rule mechanism will be promulgated by both departments by December this year to enable a new paradigm shift in our sector," Scindia said.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

