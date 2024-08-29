Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors

A senior UP government official said the state has identified five cities viz. Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (Allahabad) to develop such hubs

it sector job,talent poaching
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build global technology hubs with a $4 billion investment as it targets 10x growth in the Information Technology (IT) & IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sectors in the next five years.

The investments will be made in new-age technologies that are being adopted in various domains spanning industry, e-commerce, education, health, tourism, space, electronics, energy, etc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Yogi Adityanath government is drafting a strategy to woo global investors, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to partner with the state’s artificial intelligence and drone ecosystem.

A senior UP government official said the state has identified five cities viz. Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (Allahabad) to develop such hubs.

“Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar district) will be developed as an IT & ITeS hub, while Lucknow will encompass industry dedicated to AI and machine learning (ML),” he added.

Similarly, Kanpur will become a hub for Drones and Robotics, while Varanasi and Prayagraj will be established as centres for Engineering Research and Development (ER&D).

More From This Section

Premium

Entod Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories move Delhi HC against FDC ban

India added 1.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity from January to June: Report

India's pharma sector set for 9.6% CAGR, reaching $55 bn by 2030: Report

Pvt hospitals expand tele-ICUs network as critical care demand grows

DGCA fines Air India Express for non-compliance with compensation rules


The government is also exploring the possibility of granting industry status to the IT sector, which would allow IT units to access electricity at industrial tariffs.

According to a concept paper commissioned by the government, “UP has a strong IT ecosystem in Noida which is recognised as a global IT & ITeS hub with the presence of large technology companies.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wolf that killed seven children in UP caught; Here's all you should know

UP's social media policy: Life term for anti-national posts, cap on earning

Uttar Pradesh government plans clusters to meet farm exports target

Premium

A chance for Adityanath to prove his mettle, once again in Uttar Pradesh

Over 657,000 appear on day 2 of UP constable recruitment exam; 20 arrested

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshIT sectorIT-ITeS sector

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story