Flight fares rise 50% as fans head to Colombo for India-Pakistan match

“We are witnessing demand despite a significant increase in airfares compared with average pricing earlier in the month,” said Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE and visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.
Last-minute round-trip fares to Colombo are currently at approximately ₹70,000 ex-Mumbai; ₹90,000–₹1,00,000 ex-Delhi; ₹80,000 ex-Hyderabad; ₹60,000–₹65,000 ex-Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune; and around ₹50,000 ex-Chennai and Cochin.
“Yes, prices have increased by approximately ₹1,000–₹2,000, which is 10–20 per cent, especially on the 13th and 14th. On the 15th, there is no increase since it is the match day,” said a spokesperson from online travel aggregator Cleartrip.