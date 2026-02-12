Andhra High Court upholds GST order despite missing DIN on physical copy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in an order dated February 9, upheld a goods and services tax ( GST ) assessment order issued against Kudos Facility Services, ruling that the absence of a Document Identification Number (DIN) on the physical copy does not invalidate an order issued electronically through the GST portal if it carries a system-generated reference number.

A division bench of Justices Rao Raghunandan Rao and T C D Sekhar held that the reference number generated on the portal is sufficient to establish that the order was digitally authenticated.

The case related to a GST dispute for the 2019–20 period. The tax department had initiated proceedings after flagging discrepancies in the firm’s returns and later passed the assessment order when no response was filed.

The petitioner argued that the order was invalid as it did not carry a DIN, as required under a 2019 GST circular, and also claimed that the notices were not properly signed. However, the court rejected the contention, holding that the portal-based digital system itself provides adequate authentication. The DIN requirement was introduced through a 2019 GST circular to improve traceability and accountability in departmental communications. However, tax experts said the later shift towards portal-based authentication reflects the government’s growing reliance on the GST system’s built-in digital safeguards. The court’s decision comes alongside Budget 2026’s insertion of Section 292BA in the Income-tax Act, which retrospectively validates direct tax orders issued from October 2019 despite DIN-related errors, provided the DIN was properly generated.