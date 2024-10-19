FM Sitharaman participates in India-Mexico trade, investment summit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Summit was organised by the Trade & Commerce Council of India. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Mexico and Department of Economic Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday participated in India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit 'Enhancing Trade and Investment Collaboration'.

Sitharaman is in Mexico from October 17 till October 20 to interact with political and business leaders from various sectors in both Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The Summit was organised by the Trade & Commerce Council of India. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Mexico and Department of Economic Affairs.

The Minister of Economic Development for Mexico City, Manola Zabolza Aldama, and for the State of Mexico Laura Gonzalez along with Immediate Past President of the CII, Ramachandran Dinesh, and President of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial Francisco Cervantes Diaz were also in attendance.

Earlier in Mexico's Jalisco state, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Gudalajara (city in Mexico's Jalisco state) has thriving IT ecosystem with presence of major IT firms.

FM Sithraman was referring to mutual collaborative opportunities especially in cloud computing, AI and FinTech, as she met Governor-elect of the state of Jalisco Pablo Lemus Navarro, at the Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara.

Sitharaman said, "Guadalajara has a thriving IT ecosystem with presence of major Indian and global IT firms while India is a leader in IT services and innovation, thus making India and Jalisco natural partners."

The Union Finance Minister said that both Jalisco and India have several world class institutions and this resource should be harnessed by forging collaboration between our academic and research institutions, especially in tech-based vocational training programmes to prepare students for global IT and software companies.

FM Sitharaman also informed that the School of Medicine at University of Guadalajara and Ministry of AYUSH have agreed to establish an academic Chair of Ayurveda at the University of Guadalajara, benefitting from joint research and teaching in Ayurveda.

Pablo Lemus Navarro, on meeting with FM Sitharaman, said that the meeting reinforces our commitment as a bridge between cultures, promoting economic and social progress.

According to Ministry of Finance, the two sides reaffirmed Mutual interest in further strengthening ties and explore ways to increase cooperation in the areas of manufacturing, technology, academia, exports, and automotive, among others.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

