ITU Secretary General echoes PM's call for global framework on digital tech

The world should begin working on a common global governance framework for digital technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said on Friday, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the ongoing World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), she also pointed to the need for telecom standards to set the tone for the ethical use of AI globally.

Earlier this week, Modi had urged global institutions to recognise the importance of digital technologies for global governance. The topic was raised by India during its G-20 Presidency, where it called for creating a 'Do's and Don'ts' list for technology at the global level.

The ITU Secretary-General also pitched for stronger AI standards that can help build trust, ensure safety, and level the playing field for innovation. Internal surveys by ITU have pointed out that 85 per cent of ITU's 194 member states have no framework for AI, Bogdan-Martin said. "Maybe that's a good thing. Maybe that is something we should be looking at together," she added. The ITU is concerned about how AI-driven deepfakes will further erode public trust in technology.

Since the emergence of generative AI, governments have been rushing to establish protections around AI development, deployment, and use. “Developing countries need to bridge the AI compute gap as well as the AI skills gap. Just as with computing power, many countries don't have the skilled workforce to harness the benefits of AI today,” she said.

The ITU, a specialised United Nations agency for information and communication technologies, of which India is a part, conducts the WTSA every four years to plan its standardisation programme.

ITU leaders have also supported India's position on strengthening international collaboration in combating cyber threats and collective action by global institutions. Earlier this week, the ITU Secretary-General said cyber attacks are increasing by 80 per cent annually on global networks. However, while the PM's suggestion for creating global standards for ethical AI and data privacy has found many backers, moderating these standards so they respect the diversity of different countries will be difficult, officials said.