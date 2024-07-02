For Indian IT services, Q1 FY25 may mark a move towards improvement

In a seasonally strong quarter, ramp-up in large cost take-out deals that have been signed over the past quarters and no further deterioration of the macro environment could well see the Indian IT services post an improvement in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25.

While there has been growth on a sequential basis, ongoing cost cuts and a lid on discretionary spends have meant that the quarter will be among the weakest first quarters over the past decade.

“The brutal winter of discretionary spend cuts in the industry is likely over, but there is little evidence of a recovery in the flow business. Hence, we are on track for one of the weakest first quarters over at least 10 years. The situation, though slightly better, is eerily similar to what we witnessed in the first half of FY24,” said a results preview note from Motilal Oswal research.



Based on the reports of four brokerages, tier-I companies' performance is expected to be in the range of -1.5 per cent to positive 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Whereas mid-cap IT services firms are expected to grow in the range of 1-5 per cent (Q-o-Q). Analysts expect Infosys and TCS to lead growth, while Wipro and HCLTech will see flat to negative growth.

Based on the analyst reports and senior management discussions, growth in Q1 FY25 is not expected to be broad-based but will be driven by certain verticals.

Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer, Capgemini Group, in an earlier interaction with Business Standard, said that though recovery is back, the uptick is slow. “If you look at the current trends, it is not about geographies but the vertical mix that companies have. Two verticals that are doing well are the public sector and healthcare. In Europe, we have a good presence, but in the US we are heavy on financial services (FS) and Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Telecommunications (TMT),” he said.



This was evident in the recent numbers of Accenture. For Q3 CY24, in terms of vertical growth, Accenture’s financial services (FS) was down 8 per cent Y-o-Y, at $2.89 billion, and communications, media, and technology was down 4 per cent at $2.76 billion. Growth was driven by health and public services, which grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Analysts are predicting that the first quarter will lead to a slightly better FY25 compared to FY24. Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, LTIMindtree, in a recent interaction with Business Standard, said that the demand was much better now than it was at the beginning of the year.



However, many analysts are still unsure. JM Financial, in its report, said that the current environment is still difficult to call. “1Q headline numbers are unlikely to give away any clue either... it will likely be a quarter of middling growth. Especially given 50 basis points could be added by a higher number of working days alone. We don’t expect players’ commentary to be materially different either,” said the report from JM Financial.

When it comes to margin, the impact will be different for each firm due to salary hikes, higher visa costs, and ramp-up of large deals. “We forecast stable or increasing EBIT margins for large companies Y-o-Y, especially for TCS (140 basis points Y-o-Y) and Wipro (60 basis points Y-o-Y). Sequentially, margins will vary depending on seasonal factors and the wage revision cycle,” said a preview report by Kotak Institutional Equities.