With pvt consumption still lagging, what's driving India's retail realty?

In the last couple of years, the demand for retail real estate in India has been vibrant. In 2023, it touched an all-time high of 7.1 million square feet across the top eight cities in India, 47 per cent higher than in 2022, as per data shared by CBRE.

With this, several global luxury brands have entered the Indian market since the Covid-19 pandemic. These include Maison Margiela, Dockers, Balenciaga, Laderach, and Pret a Manger, among others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, a recent note by Morgan Stanley said that even though private consumption expenditure has improved in India from 1.5 per cent in the January-March quarter last year to 4 per cent this year, it still lags behind the 2019 average of 6.3 per cent.

According to Crisil, organised retail, which accounts for about 12-13 per cent of private consumption, grew by around 15-16 per cent in 2023-24, outpacing the single-digit growth of private consumption.

Experts suggest that this dichotomy shows the K-shaped recovery of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a K-shaped recovery, and the bottom of the pyramid has yet to pick up momentum," said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head – research at Anarock Group.

According to Aniket Dani, director at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, the growth in rural demand remains slow.

"The growth in retail real estate demand, which indeed suggests a K-shaped recovery, is primarily driven by urban consumption (leading to growth in the organised retail segment), while rural growth remains tepid," he said.

Thakur said that the lower-income stratum "continues to be affected by the pandemic" but the luxury buyer segment "is going strong".

Sharad Nagpal, head of retail consulting, India at JLL, on the other hand, disagreed and said that all segments including "value" and "super value" have recorded a "substantial increase in their store footprint and revenues in the last 5 years".

He said the high growth in the retail segment is more due to the "rapidly growing middle class, frequent global travel, exposure to social media platforms across socio-economic demographics".

Experts, however, said that the Centre needs to introduce several measures to improve consumption in India.

"For overall growth in the retail segment, recovery of private consumption across income levels, including the lower-income groups, needs to be revived," Thakur said.

He added that the budget may offer benefits and concessions by way of lower taxes, particularly for the middle class.

"Giving relief to individual taxpayers will also help increase the monthly disposable income of people and in turn boost consumption," he said.

"Reductions in GST rates, targeted financial assistance, and measures to improve consumer sentiment can help accelerate the recovery," added Nagpal.

In the coming quarters, the expansion of retail real estate is likely to stay moderate. The pace of expansion has already started getting visible in listed players.

As compared to 359 stores opened by Tata-owned Titan between April and December 2022, it opened a lower 239 stores in the same period in 2023. For Reliance Retail, the tally fell from 2,376 stores to 1,276 stores during the same period.

According to CBRE, retail leasing is likely to fall to 6-6.5 million sq ft in 2024, down from 7.1 million square feet last year.

"Retailers may maintain a cautious approach with their expansion plans as pent-up demand wanes and potential inflation squeezes consumer spending," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Thakur agreed but said that a lot would depend on the ongoing monsoon season.

"If the monsoon remains good and the budget offers some consumption boosters, we can expect overall consumption to pick up – and this will benefit the retail real estate sector, as well," he said.