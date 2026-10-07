Gabriel India forms joint venture with Forvia for advanced seating systems

Gabriel India Ltd (GIL), a part of the $2.6 billion diversified mobility solutions conglomerate Anand Group, has entered into a joint venture with France-based Forvia, one of the leading global automotive technology suppliers, to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market.

The partnership marks a significant step in Gabriel India’s ongoing evolution as a diversified automotive technology company. As vehicle architectures become increasingly sophisticated and customer expectations continue to evolve, this joint venture will increase Gabriel India’s participation in a growing vehicle systems segment while strengthening its ability to serve the changing requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The venture further sharpens Gabriel India’s focus on building future-ready capabilities through partnerships that combine global technology leadership with in-depth market understanding, creating a platform for sustainable long-term growth. Formally incorporated as Faurecia Anand Seating India Private Ltd, the joint venture combines Forvia's global leadership in seating technologies with Gabriel India’s manufacturing excellence, deep customer relationships and strong understanding of the Indian automotive landscape. Forvia's stake in the company will be 50 per cent plus one share, with Gabriel India holding 50 per cent less one share. The partnership establishes a strong foundation for long-term growth in the automotive seating segment, delivering technologically advanced seating solutions that address the evolving requirements of vehicle manufacturers while supporting the next generation of connected, safe and intelligent vehicles.

Jaisal Singh, vice-chairman of Anand Group, who spearheads the group’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A), said, “This partnership is a natural extension of Gabriel India’s transformation into a broader mobility solutions enterprise. As vehicle systems become more integrated and technology-intensive, the ability to participate across a wider spectrum of the automotive value chain assumes strategic importance. The venture strengthens our portfolio with a globally proven capability, while reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, technology-led businesses that create enduring value.” Anjali Singh, executive chairperson of Anand Group and Gabriel India Ltd, said, “At Anand Group, we have always believed that long-term relevance is built through thoughtful partnerships, technological excellence, and a deep understanding of customer needs. This venture strengthens our longstanding partnership with Forvia, building on complementary strengths and a shared commitment to innovation. By bringing together Forvia's global expertise and Gabriel India’s strong market presence, it creates a platform that is both strategically significant and future-ready. Equally important, it reflects our commitment to building institutions that contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the mobility sector.”