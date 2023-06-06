Home / Industry / News / Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will make the final decision on the number of self-regulatory bodies and the composition of their boards of directors

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gaming start-ups and firms are in the process of forming two self-regulatory bodies (SRB), the details of which will be submitted to the Centre by the end of the week, according to a report in The Economic Times. Of the two bodies, one regulatory body is being proposed by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) members, while the other is likely to be formed by firms that are members of the e-gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), the report said.
Retired Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri, retired IT ministry scientist Rakesh Maheshwari, former national cybersecurity coordinator Gulshan Rai, and former Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka have been approached by the SRB, formed jointly by EGF and FIFS members, to be a part of the board of directors, the report said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will make the final decision on the number of SRBs and the composition of their boards of directors. The IT ministry is likely to approve the formation of the respective SRBs within the next fortnight, the report said.
The SRB, composed of EGF and FIFS members, has proposed setting up a ‘testing framework’ to objectively define and classify games of skill and chance. The framework is likely to be submitted to MeitY on Tuesday.

“There will be 7 tests based on which games which apply for certification with us will be adjudged if they are a game of skill or chance. All games which apply for certification will have to pass six of these to get a provisional certification to operate in India. The games will then get up to 3 more months to get the seventh certification, following which they can apply for the final certificate,” one of the people cited in the report said.

Also Read

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Centre appoints MeitY as the nodal ministry for gaming, to set rules soon

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD

As Ashok Gehlot ups the ante, here's how states compare on power subsidies

Reading the tea leaves: Low production stirs chai industry's teapot

Extend mandatory equipment testing deadline: Telecom operators to govt

Recycling industry to reach $20 bn by 2030 driven by rising investments

Topics :start- upsgaming industryGamingIT ministryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story