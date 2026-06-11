Generic semaglutide market sees inventory overhang after launch rush

Among the highest inventory levels, Dr Reddy’s Mashlo was carrying 71 days of inventory in May, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Glipiq had 69 days and Obeda 57 days. Mankind Pharma’s Semaglu was carrying 62 days of inventory, Abbott’s Extensior 51 days, while Zydus Lifesciences’ Mashema and Semaglyn had 53 days and 46 days of inventory, respectively.

Companies that entered the semaglutide market with annual sales targets of around ₹200 crore would likely have ensured sufficient inventory availability for at least the first six months after launch. However, monthly sales for most major players remain below the implied ₹20 crore run rate, suggesting that inventory was front-loaded into the channel while liquidation has yet to keep pace with initial expectations. “The stocks lying at distributor level are significant and there has already been an inventory pileup,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial), Pharmarack, adding that distributors are also facing cold-chain storage pressure because semaglutide products require refrigeration.