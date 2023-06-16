Home / Industry / News / GJEPC welcomes CBIC's step to simplify policy on jewellery e-commerce

The new guidelines eliminate the requirement for exporters to fill out specific additional fields related to item-level identification of jewellery, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
GJEPC welcomes CBIC's step to simplify policy on jewellery e-commerce

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday lauded the government's decision to simplify the policy on jewellery e-commerce by allowing its exports through courier and said the move will benefit the industry.

"We are pleased to see the government's acceptance of our recommendations to simplify the policy on jewellery e-commerce. The recent notification and circular issued by CBIC reflect their responsiveness to industry needs and will benefit the exporters," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said in a statement.

The reduction in documentation requirements and simplified shipping bill details will make the export process more efficient and contribute to the growth of e-commerce exports in the gem and jewellery sector, Shah added.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on June 15, issued a notification and circular for further simplification of the exports of jewellery through courier mode for such exporters who do not wish to re-import.

The new guidelines eliminate the requirement for exporters to fill out specific additional fields related to item-level identification of jewellery, the statement said.

Further, certain document attachments that were mandatory while filing the courier shipping bill-V have been removed, it added.

Meanwhile, a one-month transition period has been provided, and in the first phase, exports will begin through Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, it said.

Topics :GJEPCjewelleryE-commerce firms

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

