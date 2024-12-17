Google, Tamil Nadu govt hold forum to discuss AI innovation in state

Technology major Google organised a strategic forum called 'AI Connect' in association with the Tamil Nadu government to explore opportunities offered by the technology in key sectors in the state.

The forum held in Chennai on Monday brought together industry leaders, academicians and government officials to "catalyse Tamil Nadu's emergence as a leader in AI innovation", said Google in a state. The forum, organised in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investments, "fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives" among leaders from industries such as electronics, semiconductor, automotive, manufacturing and technology services.

Participants discussed how AI can empower businesses for innovation, economic growth and societal progress. Google and other business leaders presented test cases of AI adoption in industries. The forum builds upon an agreement signed in August between the Tamil Nadu government and Google to drive technological advancement and foster innovation.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu is steadfast in its mission to build a knowledge economy and prepare our youth for the future. Our partnership with Google, a direct outcome of our Honourable CM's visit to the US earlier this year, is a testament to this commitment as we work together to make the industries and talent pool of Tamil Nadu AI-ready," said T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries.

"As announced earlier, we are proud that, in partnership with Google, we will be training over 2 million youth of Tamil Nadu in AI, equipping them with the skills to drive innovation and growth," Rajaa added.

"Events such as these will enable the building of industry-academia partnerships, which can help upskill our youth and provide them with the right opportunities. AI holds immense potential across sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare, and Tamil Nadu is poised to lead in adopting and harnessing this transformative technology.”

Anand Rangarajan, vice-president for engineering at Google India, said: “At Google, we believe collaboration is the cornerstone of meaningful innovation and are thrilled to partner with Tamil Nadu to unlock AI’s potential to revolutionize and create new opportunities. Through AI Connect, we are deepening our engagement with the Tamil Nadu Government as well as industry to foster innovation, address local challenges, and empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an AI-driven future.”