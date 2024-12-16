Indian IT sector to grow in mid single digit for FY25: ICRA Report

The Indian IT services industry is expected to clock revenue growth in the mid-single digits for financial year 2025 (FY25). According to a report by ICRA, the Indian IT services sector will log growth in the range of 4-6 per cent for FY25, slightly better than the low-single-digit growth of 3.8 per cent for FY24.

With demand still in the slow lane, the hiring target of the industry will also remain low. “Hiring is likely to pick up materially only by the end of H1 FY26,” said the report.

ICRA’s estimates align with the outlook projected by UnearthInsight, a market intelligence firm, which predicts that the industry will clock growth of 5-6 per cent for FY25. For FY25, the industry will cross the milestone of $265 billion. UnearthInsight also added that long-term growth is expected to be 7-8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) till 2030.

Continued slow growth in revenue will also impact the hiring patterns of the sector. “While there has been some recovery in Q2 FY25, hiring will remain low in the near term until the growth momentum picks up. The formation of the new government in the US may create some policy uncertainty in the immediate term and thus will remain a monitorable,” said the ICRA report.

Hiring by IT services companies had reached an all-time high in FY22 and H1 FY23, buoyed by strong demand for digital technologies and efforts to combat the surge in attrition levels. Subsequently, moderation in demand coupled with increased utilisation of excess capacity added during FY22 and FY23 exerted pressure on hiring by IT services companies through FY24 and Q1 FY25.

The tech industry’s total headcount is expected to touch 5.6 million, up from 5.4 million in FY24. FY25 gross hiring is expected to close at approximately 0.8 million professionals, with an average attrition rate of 12-14 per cent at the industry level. Hiring, according to UnearthInsight, has been fuelled by demand from global capability centres (GCCs).

The report stated that the 1,780 GCCs in India will close FY25 with revenue of $75 billion and an employee count of 2 million, making it the fastest-growing segment in the last three years.

Generative AI, the big focus of the tech world, continues to be a small revenue generator. According to the report, GenAI as a service generates around $5 million to $10 million in revenue per project, as only one-third of Fortune 2000 firms have modernised their ERP platforms, and less than 10 per cent have mature data.