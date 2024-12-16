Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India shifts motor fuel exports towards Asia amid reduced European demand

Lower import orders from Europe, reduced exports by China behind the shift

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) may surpass the peak sales of 4.19 lakh units achieved in 2018-19 in the current financial year, industry insiders believe
Industry insiders believe the reduction of exports to Europe is due to the slower pace of orders from European buyers | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
In a significant move, India has pivoted its motor fuel exports towards Asia in recent months, data from London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa shows. Asia's share in India's motor fuel exports has risen three-fold between August and November to more than 30 per cent, while the share of Europe fell from 20 per cent to 8 per cent in the same period, data shared by Vortexa suggests.
 
Exports of motor fuel, the third-largest category of export within petrochemicals behind automotive diesel fuel and aviation turbine fuel, from India have swung by a wide margin ever since the pandemic. Outbound shipments stood at $6.09 billion in the first half (April-September) of FY25 (2024-25), 11.76 per cent lower than $6.9 billion in the corresponding period of FY24.
 
However, most exports have been to Europe since February 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed supply lines for both crude oil and petrochemical products worldwide. Data shows Europe's share in Indian shipments has remained consistently higher than Asia's since at least January 2023, barring just two months. But in recent months, the incidence of export arbitrage to Europe has gone down.
 
Industry insiders believe the reduction of exports to Europe is due to the slower pace of orders from European buyers. The continent had been scrambling to establish alternatives to Russian energy, on which it had been dependent since the war began, and the results may be beginning to show.
 
In the first quarter of 2024, the European Union (EU) imported 183.8 million tonnes of energy products, which was a 26.4 per cent decrease in value and a 10.4 per cent decrease in net mass compared to the same quarter of 2023, according to the European Commission. Energy efficiency measures have helped reduce consumption, while the share of renewable energy in the EU's electricity production increased to 44.7 per cent in 2023, up from 32.5 per cent in 2022.
 
On the other hand, lower exports by refineries in China may have also helped India increase its exports to Asia. "Meanwhile, lower exports from Northeast Asia have provided Indian refiners the opportunity to ramp up exports to Asia," Vortexa data, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports, showed. China's export of motor fuel has been falling in recent months.
 
However, the window of opportunity may be closing soon, with motor fuel exports from the US expected to rise under incoming president Donald Trump. Although China and India are boosting their refining capacity and have raised their exports, the US remains the undisputed leader in motor fuel exports, making up 16 per cent of total global exports.

In 2023, motor fuel exports from the US averaged 900,000 barrels per day. Over the past decade, the US has become a net exporter of gasoline as US exports of refined petroleum products have grown, reaching records in both 2022 and 2023, according to US government data. Trump has indicated he will be calling upon the oil and gas industry to ramp up exports in all product categories.
 
Apart from motor fuel, Europe typically imported an average of 154,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel and jet fuel from India before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This has almost doubled, CREA said last month.
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

