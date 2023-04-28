Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30



The same official said that the government is considering a two-rate structure for online gaming. However, there is no final clarity on the same, and the decision will be taken in the next meeting of the GST Council, he added. The Income Tax Department is likely to make announcements to address concerns related to angel tax on start-ups, The Hindu Business Line (HBL) has reported. The government may release a detailed circular in two or three days, the report cited senior officials from the finance ministry.



Earlier, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had admitted that the angel tax was an "aberration" and reforms were under consideration, the report added. He said, "Rules are likely to be notified before April 30. Our effort is to address all the concerns."