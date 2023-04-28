Home / Industry / News / Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30

Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had admitted that the angel tax was an 'aberration' and reforms were under consideration

BS Web Team New Delhi
Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department is likely to make announcements to address concerns related to angel tax on start-ups, The Hindu Business Line (HBL) has reported. The government may release a detailed circular in two or three days, the report cited senior officials from the finance ministry.
 
The same official said that the government is considering a two-rate structure for online gaming. However, there is no final clarity on the same, and the decision will be taken in the next meeting of the GST Council, he added.

He said, "Rules are likely to be notified before April 30. Our effort is to address all the concerns."
Earlier, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had admitted that the angel tax was an "aberration" and reforms were under consideration, the report added.

It is important to note that angel tax refers to an income tax levied at the rate of 30.6 per cent. The tax has to be paid when an unlisted company issues shares to an investor at a price that is more than its fair market value. In the past, angel tax was only applicable to resident investors. However, Budget 2023-24 introduced provisions to extend angel tax to non-resident investors from April 1, 2024.
The report cited an unnamed government official who said start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) would be exempted from the new provisions. Notably, DPIIT recognises more than 98,000 start-ups, and they are eligible for various exemptions.

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Indian gaming industry needs stable regulatory environment: Sameer Barde

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

IT ministry appointed as nodal ministry for online gaming in India

Centre appoints MeitY as the nodal ministry for gaming, to set rules soon

Delays by approval authorities should be addressed by RERA: Naredco

Import of key Chinese medical devices rises up to 152% till Dec FY23

India's smartphone market records steepest first quarter decline of 19%

Smartphone shipments in March quarter fall 19% to hit record low: Report

Medical devices policy will make India healthcare resource centre: Industry

Topics :angel taxstartups in IndiaRajeev ChandrasekharFinance Ministryonline gamesGST CouncilBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story