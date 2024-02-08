Govt clamps down on polluters: 83 units found non-compliant with norms

In a bid to uphold stringent environmental standards, the Centre has taken strict action against non-compliant industrial units, resulting in the immediate closure of seven establishments. The crackdown, initiated by the regulatory centre, targeted 83 units found to be in violation of environmental norms, with severity dictating the swift closure of select offenders.

Based on status of Online Continuous Effluent/ Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), CPCB has inspected 215 industrial units since 2020, out of which 83 units were found non-complying with environmental norms, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The non-compliant companies spanned across sectors like dairy, pharmaceuticals, sugar, and paper, among others. The seven companies which were issued closed included Mithila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited (Samastipur Dairy), Astik Dyestuff, Niox Speciality Paper Mill, Hema laboratories, Athani Sugars, Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana, Jagruti Sugar & Allied Industries.

However, after the government action all these seven units complied with prescribed environmental norms. “All these seven units have later complied with prescribed environmental norms and the closure directions are revoked,” the Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India follows a structured approach to tackle environmental violations. This involves a “Standard Protocol” that prescribes different actions based on the severity of the offence.

For minor infractions, CPCB issues warnings in the form of show-cause notices, following principles of fair hearing and allowing polluters a chance to fix the issue. This aligns with the concept of Natural Justice before resorting to harsher measures. However, for serious offences with potential for significant environmental harm, the Board directly orders closure without a prior warning.

Examples of such gross non-compliances include dumping untreated pollutants, injecting waste into groundwater (even treated), operating without or with faulty pollution control equipment, and illegally dumping hazardous waste.

State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) also issue show cause notice or closure directions under section 33A of the Water Act, 1974 / 31 A of the Air Act,1981 for the violations of consent conditions.

CPCB has also constituted a Committee having representative(s) from CPCB and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for examination and recommendation for revocation /withdrawal of closure direction issued by CPCB.

The Committee reviews the compliance submitted by the concerned industry and revocation of closure direction is issued by CPCB after the recommendations.