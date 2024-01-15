Home / Industry / News / Govt eases import curbs on some silver items for certain industries

Govt eases import curbs on some silver items for certain industries

Earlier, the import of these goods was put under the restricted category, which mandates importers to seek a license from the government for inbound shipments

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Monday eased import curbs for some silver items like semi-manufactured silver paste, sheets, and tubes for electrical, electronics and solar industries, to be used as inputs for their manufacturing process.

The import of these items for R&D purposes by the government or government-recognised institutions shall also be without restrictions, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, the import of these goods was put under the restricted category, which mandates importers to seek a license from the government for inbound shipments.

"Import of semi-manufactured silver paste, sheets, plates, strips, tubes, electrodes, wires, silver brazing alloys (in any form), by electrical, electronics and engineering industries, including glass and solar industries, as input for their own manufacturing process on 'actual user' basis shall be free," it said.

Import of these items for any other purposes shall be through specified agencies as notified by the RBI (in case of banks) and DGFT (for other agencies), it added.

Also Read

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

Import curbs on laptops will boost local manufacturing: Industry players

PowerMin issues electricity rules, eases open access and transmission

Sensitise airport staff to inform passengers on delays: DGCA to airlines

RBI releases draft norms for fintech self-regulatory organisations

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 8.34% to 152 mn in 2023: DGCA data

Real estate players deploy AI, plug into AR and VR tech to boost sales

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentimport tariffsImport duty hikeSilver

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story