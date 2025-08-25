Govt imposes ₹67,220/tonne minimum import price on multi-layer paper board

The government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification.

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

"MIP (minimum import price) of Rs 67,220 per tonne on cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value, is imposed for import of virgin multi-layer paper board...till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Below this MIP, imports would not be allowed.

The imposition of the price will help contain the dumping of the product from countries like Indonesia.