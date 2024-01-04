Home / Industry / News / Govt may further streamline visa approval process for Chinese technicians

Govt may further streamline visa approval process for Chinese technicians

An industry official said problem arises when Indian authorities insist for a university qualification certificate for the Chinese professionals

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government is considering further streamlining of processes for timely approval of visas for Chinese professionals and technicians whose expertise is required by the Indian industry to set up manufacturing capacity, a senior official said.

Certain Indian industry players have approached the government stating that they are facing problems in getting visas for Chinese professionals whose expertise is required for things like setting up machines in factories.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government has recently put in place a standard operating procedure (SOP) for streamlining visa approvals for Chinese technicians whose expertise is required by vendors under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.

"Now we may be liberalising it for others. That process is on and a Cabinet note is under preparation. Within the existing system, there is an SOP now to expedite visas for Chinese who are to come in to help set up manufacturing capacity in India. We have already streamlined it quite a bit, now we are trying to see whether it could be done for them," the government official, who did not not wish to be named, said.

An industry official said problem arises when Indian authorities insist for a university qualification certificate for the Chinese professionals.

"An expert may not have that kind of documents, he/she has earned expertise by working in a particular field for years. We are requesting the Indian authorities to facilitate the visa approval processes for Chinese professionals. We need them for things like installation of machines, increasing quality and productivity in manufacturing lines only. We need their expertise only where we are not getting help in India or any other country," the industry official said.

The PLI scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Also Read

PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

Palm oil rebounds on robust Indian demand and stronger crude prices

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since April 2021: I4C

Supreme Court's stay will hurt sector, says mining industry experts

Tamil Nadu ropes in business tycoons to promote its industrial success

Rs 26,400 cr on the cards for FAME-III, Rs 200 cr to support e-tractors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chinese governmentChinese marketChinese Tech giantsVisa policy

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story