The Union power ministry has proposed levying charges on rooftop solar consumers for net metering and mandating the integration of energy storage systems through amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.

The changes in the rules have been proposed in view of the deliberations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on distribution companies’ (discoms’) financial health, inputs received from discoms, and the need to address emerging grid management challenges arising from increased renewable energy integration.

Net metering is a process by which electricity generated by consumers can be used at any time rather than when it is produced. Also, the surplus energy generated can be sent back to the grid.

Therefore, they do not fully contribute to the recovery of discoms’ fixed costs, a substantial share of which is recovered through energy charges, the ministry said.

Moreover, they use the distribution network both for injecting power during solar hours and for drawing power during non-solar hours, thereby imposing transmission & distribution losses in addition to associated system costs.

At present, consumers adopting net metering are billed on the basis of net electricity consumption. Under the slab-based tariff structures, they continue to remain in lower tariff slabs despite higher gross demand, leading to reduced applicable energy charges and increased cross-subsidisation by other retail consumers.

Rohit Vijay, associate fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress, called the provision fair because consumers exported power in the afternoon, when it was the cheapest, and drew it in the evening, when it was the costliest, using the grid like a battery almost free of cost.

“No charges shall be levied up to the capacity threshold determined by the Commission. Beyond this threshold, charges may be specified, taking into account the imputed cost of energy storage and network losses,” it said.

“The Electricity Act, 2003, mandates that electricity tariffs should progressively reduce cross-subsidies,” the draft released on Monday said, proposing to empower the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to determine the applicable net metering limits and charges based on state-specific conditions.

He added that larger commercial consumers, who were paying higher tariffs, might be required to pay net-metering charges and also spend additionally on storage.

Anujesh Dwivedi, partner (power & resources), Deloitte India, said most residential or small consumers opting for solar rooftop projects would fall under the set threshold and hence remain unaffected.

“In my view, a charge on net metering is an interim step. Over time, larger systems should move to net billing, where exports are paid at a feed-in tariff fixed by the regulator and not credited at the retail tariff, while small households can continue on net metering,” Vijay said.

However, he added that the draft gave no method for the charge and did not say whether existing systems would be protected.

Considering the increasing trend of rooftop solar capacity, the resulting impact of loss of cross-subsidy and inadequate fixed cost recovery also continue to increase — especially where such installations are made by large and subsidising category consumers, Dwivedi said.

He also said that an additional grid charge was one of the recognised intervention areas to address this issue, and had been in practice in other countries, such as the United States. It is not a new concept even within India. “There have been efforts in states such as Tamil Nadu on imposing such charges,” he added.