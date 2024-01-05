Home / Industry / News / Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories

The order will come into force from six months of the date of publication of the notification, DPIIT said

Havells India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has issued mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories such as switch-socket-outlets and cable trunking to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of these goods.

The Electrical Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2023 was issued in this regard by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on January 1 this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under this order, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

The order will come into force from six months of the date of publication of the notification, DPIIT said.

It added that "nothing in this order shall apply to goods or articles manufactured domestically for export".

In order to safeguard the MSME sector, relaxations have been granted to comply with the order. Small industries have been given additional nine months time, while 12 extra months will be given to micro enterprises.

DPIIT in consultation with BIS and stakeholders has been identifying key products for notifying the QCO.

Violation of provisions of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or articles.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said.

Mandatory QCOs help curb imports of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

Earlier, such orders have been issued for several goods, including smart meters, welding rods and electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling fans and domestic gas stoves.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Govt rolls out quality mandate for copper products, drums, tin containers

Centre rolls out mandatory quality norms for insulated flask, bottles

Regulate street food vendors to impose quality standards: DPIIT secretary

Another drug from hospitals found to be of sub-standard quality: Delhi LG

As interest rates rise, zombie companies haunt India Inc

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37% at Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Assam got record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 cr in 2023: CM Sarma

India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ElectricalsElectrical goodscentral governmentelectricity in IndiaDPIIT

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story