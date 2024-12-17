Govt warns OTT platforms on content glorifying drug use without disclaimer

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a warning to OTT platforms, urging them to be cautious about streaming content that may inadvertently promote or glamourise drug use, particularly through main characters and other actors, without appropriate disclaimers or viewer warnings.

Concern over promoting drug use

Some OTT content inadvertently promotes or glorifies drug use through its portrayal, potentially influencing viewers, particularly youth, the ministry said, adding that the content should be evaluated for its overall impact and tone, particularly in relation to the target audience.

Platforms must avoid glamourising drug use or portraying it as “fashionable” or “acceptable”, and any depiction of drug use should emphasise its harmful consequences, the advisory said.

OTT platforms must incorporate public health messages within narratives involving drug use. Creation and promotion of educational content about the adverse effects of drug abuse should also be supported as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Action over non-compliance

The advisory, dated December 16, stressed the importance of responsible content portrayal, especially due to its potential impact on young and impressionable audiences.

“The OTT platforms are requested to voluntarily follow these guidelines for the greater public good,” the advisory stated.

“Failure to comply could result in stricter regulatory oversight, especially in connection with provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” it stated.

The advisory referenced the Code of Ethics for OTT platforms, urging platforms to exercise thorough review procedures when assessing content. It specifically asked platforms to include clear disclaimers or user warnings whenever their programming features drug use, to inform viewers in advance.

The code of ethics for OTT platforms prohibits content that violates laws or court rulings. The ministry’s advisory has also been shared with the self-regulatory bodies that oversee OTT platforms, ensuring that these concerns are addressed across the industry.