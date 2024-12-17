India's tech industry to see a surge in women workforce, at 14.9% by 2027

The technology sector in India is poised for a significant transformation, with businesses doubling down on diversity and inclusion, paving the way for more women to join the country’s tech workforce. According to projections by recruitment firm TeamLease Digital, women will comprise 14.9 per cent of India’s tech workforce by 2027 — a notable jump from 10.8 per cent in 2022.

The forecasted 5.5 per cent annual growth rate signals not only a demographic shift but also a critical opportunity to bridge the gender gap in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

Currently, 1.92 million women are contributing to India’s tech workforce, and this number is set to expand rapidly over the next three years. The rise of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) is a key driver behind this growth, with projections indicating that women will constitute 35 per cent of the workforce in these innovation hubs by 2027.

Women driving tech innovations

As companies invest heavily in innovation and digital transformation, demand for skilled professionals is surging. For women seeking to make their mark in tech, opportunities in high-growth domains are accelerating at an unprecedented pace.

1. Data science and analytics

The future of business lies in data, and women are seizing opportunities as data scientists, data analysts, and machine learning engineers. With businesses increasingly relying on data-driven strategies, these roles offer women the chance to drive innovation through predictive analytics, deep learning, and business intelligence. The ability to extract insights from vast datasets has made these positions among the most sought-after in India’s tech market.

2. Cybersecurity specialists

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, the demand for cybersecurity professionals has skyrocketed. Between September 2023 and September 2024, job postings for cybersecurity roles have risen by 14 per cent. Women are making strides as security analysts, engineers, and ethical hackers, protecting organisations from vulnerabilities and safeguarding critical digital assets.

More From This Section

3. Cloud computing experts

Cloud adoption in India is on an exponential rise, with the workforce expected to double to 1.5 million by 2025. By 2027, this demand will surpass 2 million. Women are excelling in roles like cloud architect, cloud engineer, and DevOps engineer, spearheading business continuity and digital transformation initiatives.

4. AI and ML engineers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are shaping industries at a rapid pace, with adoption growing by 28 per cent year-over-year and expected to accelerate further by 40 per cent between 2024 and 2026. Women are taking leadership roles as AI research scientists, ML engineers, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) specialists, building intelligent systems, automating processes, and driving efficiency across sectors.

5. UX/UI designers

The digital age demands seamless user experiences, and women are leading the charge as UX/UI designers. Combining technical know-how with creativity, they are crafting intuitive and visually engaging interfaces. Proficiency in tools like Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD is further empowering women to enhance customer engagement and digital success.