Green hydrogen push faces reality check as projects struggle to take off

However, a key question remains: Can India replicate the success of its solar power growth in green hydrogen? To answer that, one must first understand why it is crucial for India to grow the green hydrogen ecosystem.
For starters, green hydrogen provides a major, credible decarbonisation pathway for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, refining, fertilisers, chemicals, and long-distance transport. Thus, besides addressing climate change issues, it plays an important role in making industrial value chains less carbon-intensive, which, in turn, helps companies become globally competitive as their products are increasingly judged against their carbon footprint. The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a prime example of how India manufacturers face an uphill battle in developed markets.