Green hydrogen push faces reality check as projects struggle to take off

The lack of a legal obligation remains a key gap with solar, where buyers were legally required to purchase renewable power. "A phased green hydrogen mandate with clear yearly targets, and support to cover the price gap in the early years, would do the same for hydrogen," says Kochhar.

But even a legal obligation may not be enough. Experts argue that contracts must also work for lenders. SECI's green ammonia contracts run for 10 years, but the plants will operate for 20 to 25 years and that gap makes refinancing riskier and borrowing more expensive. Lenders will also look closely at equipment performance guarantees, minimum purchase commitments, protection against changes in law, payment security, and compensation that covers their loans if a contract is terminated, says Kochhar. Standard contract terms and longer contract periods would help project finance more than just another round of subsidies. In fact, solar went through a similar painful birthing experience with delayed payments and attempts to reopen signed contracts; those lessons could help point the way forward for green hydrogen, too.