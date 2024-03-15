Grid connected solar inverter new addition to standards and labeling scheme

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has added a grid-connected solar inverter to the Standards and Labeling Program, which will help consumers get better-quality products for use as part of solar rooftop systems, a statement said on Friday.

The BEE under the Ministry of Power, has come out with one more Standards and Labeling Program, which aims to help consumers make informed choices considering the cost-effectiveness and energy performance of various energy-consuming appliances, thus enabling them to save energy, reduce electricity consumption and also contribute to a greener planet, a power ministry statement said.



The program will help consumers in getting better-quality inverters which can be used as part of the solar rooftop system.

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said, "The S&L Programs of BEE have resulted in reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 60 million tonnes per annum."



"The other advantage is that we save money, given the quantum of energy saved. In this way, the Program benefits both the consumer as well as the system," he stated.

The minister also spoke about Perform Achieve Trade Scheme of BEE, which he said has resulted in reduction of about 110 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum.

He told the gathering that the S&L Program is a way for ensuring product quality, which is necessary for global competitiveness.

"We cannot make in India for the world unless we ensure quality. The days are gone when people will accept some product just because it is made in India."



The Minister informed that people will be willing to pay a premium if the quality is good.

"This is seen in action in our S&L Program. This is one of our motivations behind expanding the S&L Program to more and more products. This is the secret of making Indian products competitive across the world.

The Minister informed that the rooftop solar programme has got a huge fillip with PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, announced by the Prime Minister on February 13, 2024.

Transmission and distribution losses have come down to zero and reduction in carbon emissions is huge, since energy consumed is renewable energy, said the Minister.

The Standards and Labeling Program for Grid Connected Solar Inverter has been launched under a voluntary phase, valid from 15th March 2024 till 31st December 2025.

The program will function as a Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) for the product, covering only grid-connected solar inverter without storage, with rated capacity up to 100 kW (in alignment with recent Quality Control Order for solar photovoltaic inverters, issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy).

Only BIS-certified solar inverters complying with safety standard IS 16221-2:2015 would be eligible to take part in the program.