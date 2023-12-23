Home / Industry / News / Gurugram sees up to 45% price rise for premium homes in last one yr: Report

Gurugram sees up to 45% price rise for premium homes in last one yr: Report

In Noida, the prices rose by 27-36 per cent for completed units and 23-47 per cent for under construction residential properties

Rates of under construction homes were up 12-45 per cent
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prices of premium homes -- under construction and ready -- have increased up to 45 per cent in Gurugram in the last one year, according to Savills India.

Real estate consultant Savills on Saturday released a report showing that prices of completed housing units have risen by 28-45 per cent in Gurugram during the last one year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rates of under construction homes were up 12-45 per cent.

In Noida, the prices rose by 27-36 per cent for completed units and 23-47 per cent for under construction residential properties.

In Gurugram, the Savills report showed that New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway were the top performing micromarkets with an annual growth of 45 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively in average capital values of under construction properties.

Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road & Souther Peripheral Road registered the highest average capital value appreciation for ready-to-move properties with a year-on-year increase of 45 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

With 47 per cent year-on-year growth, Noida-Sector 150 micromarket witnessed the highest growth in capital value for under-construction properties.

Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India said, "As we step into 2024, the outlook for the premium to luxury residential segment in key urban hubs like NCR and Mumbai remains exceptionally promising."

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global, said, Gurugram, due to its rapid infrastructure development, has emerged as the preferred destination for end-users and investors.

"Notably, areas like New Gurugram, and specific sectors on Dwarka Expressway... have experienced significant interest from buyers, leading to substantial capital value appreciation in double digits," he said.

Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, Gurugram has been one of the brightest markets in terms of both sales and capital appreciation perspective.

"Rapid infrastructure development like Central Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway have played a huge part in it," Jain said.

Also Read

Godrej eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue from new luxury housing project in Gurugram

Emaar India eyes Rs 900 crore luxury housing project in Gurugram: CEO

Luxury homes see highest average price appreciation since 2018: Anarock

Demand for luxury homes overtakes affordable ones for first time in India

DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

Coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

Odisha govt approves seven industrial projects worth Rs 1482.53 crore

LA's third-tallest tower Aon Center sells for 45% below 2014 price

Grounding 200 aircraft to have minimal impact on passenger traffic: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gurugramluxury homesluxury housingHousing prices

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story