Haryana govt set to introduce comprehensive city gas distribution policy

Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that the state government is on the verge of introducing a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy.

This strategic move aims to expedite the approval process for the installation of Gas (CNG/PNG) Pipelines within a specified timeframe. The policy is a proactive step towards streamlining procedures, ensuring efficient and timely permissions for advancing the development of gas infrastructure in the state.

While presiding over a meeting on this issue here today, the Chief Secretary said that all the stakeholder departments should deliberate and finalise the procedure for the City Gas Distribution Policy at the earliest.

Kaushal said that the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network is being developed to expand gas demand and utilisation across domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and the transport sector. The state government has been strategically planning for extensive CGD infrastructure implementation, which will aid Haryana's transition to a gas-based economy and reduce its dependence on crude oil imports.

This policy specifically focuses on granting necessary approvals for laying Gas (CNG/PNG) pipelines. For the installation of CNG stations, storage facilities, pumping stations, etc., the licensee will need to independently obtain NOCs or permissions from the appropriate authority after following due procedures.

The proposed policy will primarily concentrate on granting authorization for pipeline installations. The authorised entity will bear the responsibility for public safety at every stage, encompassing the establishment, maintenance, and any associated activities related to the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

The authorised entity must implement comprehensive safety measures throughout the entire process. Additionally, they are obligated to indemnify the local authority against any potential accidents or damage to life and/or property, whether occurring during the execution or in the post-execution phase. It will also cover permission of the right of way for laying the CGD network. It shall not be applied to other facilities of the project, such as the CNG station, storage facilities, pumping station, etc.

The provisions of the concerned Master Plan should be adhered to while granting sanction for the installation of CNG stations, Gas Storage facilities, Gas Pumping stations, etc. A streamlined 45-day timeline will be established for granting permissions.

It was apprised in the meeting that in Haryana, the development of CNG and PNG infrastructure is being driven by eight distinguished companies. The districts and their respective City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network Companies include: Nuh with Adani Total Gas Limited; Mahendergarh with Adani Total Gas Limited; Panchkula with India Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd., Panipat with IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd., Palwal with Adani Total Gas Limited; Rewari with INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED; Rohtak with BPCL; Sirsa with Gujarat Gas Limited; Sonipat with HPCL GAIL Gas Ltd.; and Yamunanagar with BPCL. Additionally, Ambala is associated with HPOIL Gas Private Limited, Bhiwani with Adani Total Gas Limited, Charkhi Dadri with Adani Total Gas Limited, Faridabad with Adani Total Gas Limited, Fatehabad with Gujarat Gas Limited, a part of Gurugram with Indraprastha Gas Limited, Hisar with HCG (KCE) Pvt. Ltd, Jind with HPCL, Jhajjar with Haryana City Gas (KCE) Private Limited, Kaithal with IGL, Kurukshetra with HPOIL Gas Private Limited, and Karnal with IGL.

Among those present in the meeting included the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance, Anurag Rastogi, ACS, Industries and Commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, Arun Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, T.L. Satyaprakash and other senior officers.